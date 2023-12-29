Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.55 in comparison to its previous close of 4.37, however, the company has experienced a 2.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) is $1.00, The public float for KODK is 62.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on December 29, 2023 was 481.23K shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) has seen a 2.54% increase in the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a -4.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for KODK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for KODK’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KODK Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Eastman Kodak Co. saw 32.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 161,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Co., valued at $22,200 using the latest closing price.

Katz Philippe D, the Director of Eastman Kodak Co., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Katz Philippe D is holding 155,496 shares at $13,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+14.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Co. stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 29.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.59. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.