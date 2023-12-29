Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is 70.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DX is 55.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On December 29, 2023, DX’s average trading volume was 998.90K shares.

The stock price of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has plunged by -1.49 when compared to previous closing price of 12.74, but the company has seen a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

DX’s Market Performance

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.51% gain in the past month and a 5.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for DX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for DX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc. saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital, Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.