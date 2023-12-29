Durect Corp (DRRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRRX is 29.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRRX on December 29, 2023 was 786.06K shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has seen a 18.90% increase for the week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month and a -75.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for Durect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for DRRX’s stock, with a -82.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at -51.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +18.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5876. In addition, Durect Corp saw -82.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Durect Corp stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -148.81, with -59.50 for asset returns.

Based on Durect Corp (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Durect Corp (DRRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.