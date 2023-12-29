Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a -13.72% drop in the past month, and a -64.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for DFLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for DFLI’s stock, with a -73.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DFLI is also noteworthy at -0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DFLI is 23.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. The average trading volume of DFLI on December 29, 2023 was 561.35K shares.

DFLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has decreased by -5.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Denis Phares – CEO John Marchetti – CFO Conference Call Participants George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Vincent Anderson – Stifel Brian Dobson – Chardan Jeff Grampp – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good afternoon. My name is Lester, and I will be your operator today for Dragonfly Energy’s Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5632. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp saw -95.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFLI starting from Edmonds Karina, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Feb 23. After this action, Edmonds Karina now owns 30,300 shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp, valued at $428 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -107.06, with -49.54 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.