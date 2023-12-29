DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DMK is 9.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMK on December 29, 2023 was 781.59K shares.

DMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: DMK) has dropped by -6.43 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-15 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Uhl – MD, ICR Westwicke David Marguglio – CEO David Benedicto – CFO Eboo Versi – CEO, DMK Pharmaceuticals Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to Adamis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

DMK’s Market Performance

DMK’s stock has risen by 20.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.24% and a quarterly rise of 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.15% for DMK’s stock, with a -71.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMK stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for DMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMK in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DMK Trading at 24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.02%, as shares surge +40.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMK rose by +20.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6380. In addition, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp saw -94.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89. Equity return is now at value -784.96, with -200.59 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.