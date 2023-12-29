Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DDL is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DDL is 144.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of DDL on December 29, 2023 was 288.72K shares.

DDL) stock’s latest price update

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a -8.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that DDL, FINW, SCS, PGR and ITGR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 17, 2023.

DDL’s Market Performance

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has seen a -8.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.58% decline in the past month and a -23.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for DDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.41% for DDL’s stock, with a -42.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDL Trading at -20.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -29.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7214. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR saw -64.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -15.61, with -0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,808.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.76. Total debt to assets is 59.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.