Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, DLR stock has gone up by 2.55%, with a monthly decline of -0.57% and a quarterly surge of 14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Digital Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for DLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DLR is 302.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.97M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has soared by 0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 136.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The data storage market is projected to reach $800 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.9%. Digital Realty Trust is a leading provider of data center solutions, positioned at the intersection of technology and real estate. DLR’s unique concept of “Data Gravity” and emphasis on connectivity make it an attractive investment in the booming data storage market.

DLR Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.35. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.