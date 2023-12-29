Deere & Co. (DE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Deere & Co. (DE) by analysts is $425.95, which is $26.71 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 260.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DE was 1.66M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has decreased by -0.59 when compared to last closing price of 401.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that These three agri-tech stocks will be boosted by the field’s rapid growth.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Co. (DE) has seen a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.90% gain in the past month and a 3.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $396 based on the research report published on November 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $379.10. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.05 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.82. Equity return is now at value 48.36, with 10.47 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 292.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.51. Total debt to assets is 61.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deere & Co. (DE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.