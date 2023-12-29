DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DBVT is at 0.84.

The public float for DBVT is 188.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DBVT on December 29, 2023 was 423.53K shares.

DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.79 in relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DBVT’s Market Performance

DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has experienced a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.87% rise in the past month, and a -24.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for DBVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.99% for DBVT’s stock, with a -32.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBVT Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +33.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8446. In addition, DBV Technologies ADR saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBVT starting from Mohideen Pharis, who sale 2,245 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Nov 22. After this action, Mohideen Pharis now owns 82,194 shares of DBV Technologies ADR, valued at $3,906 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS TIMOTHY E, the Director of DBV Technologies ADR, purchase 12,000 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that MORRIS TIMOTHY E is holding 12,000 shares at $18,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

Equity return is now at value -56.56, with -45.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.