Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) has decreased by -5.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Ltd., went public last week but has seen minimal growth since listing. Davis has an asset-light business model with significant pricing power and high returns in 2022. The company’s profitability is driven by a global sugar shortage and cost-plus pricing, but the share price is largely speculative.

Is It Worth Investing in Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) is 7.01x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DTCK is 4.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On December 29, 2023, DTCK’s average trading volume was 428.14K shares.

DTCK’s Market Performance

The stock of Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has seen a -8.57% decrease in the past week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month, and a -67.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for DTCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.82% for DTCK’s stock, with a -61.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTCK Trading at -54.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK fell by -8.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0655. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd. saw -80.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Davis Commodities Ltd. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 113.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 101.89. Equity return is now at value 110.65, with 21.06 for asset returns.

Based on Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.23. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.41 and the total asset turnover is 9.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.