Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has plunge by 20.32relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Datasea Inc (DTSS) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 21.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DTSS was 441.03K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stock saw an increase of 35.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.72% and a quarterly increase of 30.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.66% for Datasea Inc (DTSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.28% for DTSS stock, with a simple moving average of -60.67% for the last 200 days.

DTSS Trading at 32.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares surge +45.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +35.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1911. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -82.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. The total capital return value is set at -2,623.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,810.85. Equity return is now at value -319.98, with -151.12 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.