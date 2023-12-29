Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 24.55. However, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Office sector is currently experiencing both fundamental and financial problems. As a result, the market has soaked out capital from this sector, which has depressed the office REIT share prices across the board. I highlight two opportunities, which, in my opinion, have been unfairly punished.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CUZ is 150.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on December 29, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stock saw an increase of 3.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.87% and a quarterly increase of 21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for CUZ’s stock, with a 16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUZ Trading at 19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Inc., valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Inc., sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.07 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Inc. stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 5.17, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 52.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.53. Total debt to assets is 32.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.