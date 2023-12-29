Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CWAN is 106.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWAN on December 29, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

The stock price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 19.97, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.83% decline in the past month and a 2.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.65. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sahai Sandeep, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, Sahai Sandeep now owns 101,811 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $982,255 using the latest closing price.

Cox James S, the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Cox James S is holding 77,372 shares at $196,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.03, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.