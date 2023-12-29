Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock Faces 3.84% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has gone up by 4.44% for the week, with a 38.24% rise in the past month and a 15.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.21% for CCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for CCO’s stock, with a 38.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CCO is 419.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCO on December 29, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 1.87, but the company has seen a 4.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that For investors, there’s no shortage of penny stocks from which to choose within the biopharma sector. Successful companies in this industry often achieve strong returns due to FDA approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCO Trading at 33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +32.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6755. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 79.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.