Cineverse Corp (CNVS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNVS is 10.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CNVS was 53.65K shares.

CNVS) stock’s latest price update

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS)’s stock price has soared by 15.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Gary Loffredo – Chief Legal Officer, Secretary & Senior Advisor Chris McGurk – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Lindsey – Chief Financial Officer Erick Opeka – President and Chief Strategy Officer Tony Huidor – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Yolanda Macias – Chief Content Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Daniel Kurnos – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, everyone. Welcome to Cineverse’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

CNVS’s Market Performance

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) has seen a 30.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.45% gain in the past month and a 27.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for CNVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.71% for CNVS’s stock, with a -57.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNVS Trading at 24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVS rose by +30.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1578. In addition, Cineverse Corp saw -82.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNVS starting from Lindsey Mark Wayne, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 29. After this action, Lindsey Mark Wayne now owns 18,631 shares of Cineverse Corp, valued at $11,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.01 for the present operating margin

+41.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cineverse Corp stands at -14.31. The total capital return value is set at -18.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.19. Equity return is now at value -4.91, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cineverse Corp (CNVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.33. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cineverse Corp (CNVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.