China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s (CLEU) Stock: A 2.83% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has gone up by 15.16% for the week, with a 17.11% rise in the past month and a -30.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.59% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for CLEU’s stock, with a -73.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLEU is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CLEU is 41.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on December 29, 2023 was 258.77K shares.

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has plunge by 12.50relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

CLEU Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1756. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -82.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -4.78, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.