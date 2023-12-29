Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc’s (REFI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, REFI stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 6.74% and a quarterly surge of 11.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for REFI’s stock, with a 10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ: REFI) Right Now?

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ: REFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REFI is 15.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of REFI was 76.54K shares.

REFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ: REFI) has decreased by -6.58 when compared to last closing price of 17.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

Analysts’ Opinion of REFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REFI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for REFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REFI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $16 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REFI Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFI fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REFI starting from Mazarakis John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.19 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mazarakis John now owns 243,954 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc, valued at $131,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.82 for the present operating margin

+87.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc stands at +62.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.02. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Based on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 16.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.