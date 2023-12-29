Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock Experiences 9.59% Monthly Change

In the past week, CAKE stock has gone up by 1.79%, with a monthly gain of 9.59% and a quarterly surge of 16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for CAKE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) is above average at 20.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) is $33.67, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for CAKE is 47.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAKE on December 29, 2023 was 876.24K shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.30 in relation to its previous close of 36.15. However, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-27 that Sam Fox who launched Fox Restaurant Concepts has been an innovator and disrupter who once launched 15 independent eateries. Never one to duplicate himself, one of his eateries is called Flower Child known for its hippieish-style (hence its name), healthy menu, consisting of salads, grain bowls with chicken and avocado hummus.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc. saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc. stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 26.47, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.