ChampionX Corp. (CHX): A Technical Analysis

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHX is 193.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on December 29, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has dropped by -2.18 compared to previous close of 30.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ASYS, CHX and HTLD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 18, 2023.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has fallen by -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.86% and a quarterly drop of -18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for ChampionX Corp. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for CHX’s stock, with a -4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHX Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.80. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 298,619 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $229,014 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 12,232 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 305,159 shares at $431,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp. (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.