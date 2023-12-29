Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) is above average at 23.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $216.23, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COR on December 29, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

COR) stock’s latest price update

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 204.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Cencora (COR) continues to gain traction from the robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. However, stiff competition is a woe.

COR’s Market Performance

COR’s stock has risen by 1.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.09% and a quarterly rise of 11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Cencora Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for COR’s stock, with a 11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $213 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.44. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Donato Leslie E, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $202.13 back on Dec 21. After this action, Donato Leslie E now owns 8,519 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $687,242 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc., sale 42,885 shares at $203.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 288,688 shares at $8,713,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 39.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.86. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 971.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cencora Inc. (COR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.