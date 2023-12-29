Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has seen a 20.28% increase in the past week, with a 21.04% gain in the past month, and a 44.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.47% for CPRX’s stock, with a 23.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRX is $26.20, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 91.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRX on December 29, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 17.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that With so many innovative firms skyrocketing this year, astute investors seeking compelling discounts may want to turn their attention to undervalued biotech picks. Just like advancements in the digital ecosystem, society will continue to invest in clinical breakthrough stocks in the hopes of forwarding treatments to vexing conditions and diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRX Trading at 24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +20.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from Harper Molly, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $14.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Harper Molly now owns 0 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $201,420 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $13.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Tierney David S is holding 333,541 shares at $666,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 20.06, with 16.62 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.