Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has surged by 0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 131.15, but the company has seen a 3.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that Capital One Financial is a strong contender in the banking sector due to its size, market position, and strategic focus. The company’s focus on high-risk, high-reward credit card business translates to superior profitability. COF generates the majority of its income from credit card loans, leveraging its underwriting expertise and direct-to-consumer marketing approach for above-average returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COF is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for COF is $119.47, which is -$12.55 below the current price. The public float for COF is 375.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on December 29, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

The stock of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen a 3.36% increase in the past week, with a 21.59% rise in the past month, and a 36.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for COF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.91% for COF stock, with a simple moving average of 27.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.43. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 42.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from LaPrade,III Frank G., who sale 39,760 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, LaPrade,III Frank G. now owns 43,186 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $5,168,800 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 7,998 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 67,040 shares at $1,039,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp. stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.