Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 12.22. However, the company has seen a -5.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock GOOS rose 2.8% premarket Tuesday, after the maker of luxury outerwear said it’s acquired it’s first manufacturing facility in Europe. The plant called Paola Confectii is based in Romania and has been a partner in making luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is $16.11, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 49.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on December 29, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stock saw an increase of -5.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.01% and a quarterly increase of -18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOS Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 15.43, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.