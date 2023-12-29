Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a 3.76% increase in the past week, with a 12.34% gain in the past month, and a 6.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.03% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 48.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is $104.05, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 104.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On December 29, 2023, CPT’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

CPT) stock’s latest price update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 98.88. However, the company has seen a 3.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Many REITs have experienced a surge in value, but the initial upward momentum may be slowing down. Camden Property Trust is a recommended alternative due to its strong fundamentals, historical growth rates, and attractive valuation. Agree Realty Corporation is another favorable choice with excellent diversification, tenant quality, and a solid track record.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.15. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $89.55 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 17,685 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $386,323 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,337 shares at $110.35 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 246,799 shares at $588,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.