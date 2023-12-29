Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, CDNS stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly surge of 16.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for CDNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 77.86x. The 36-month beta value for CDNS is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDNS is $286.33, which is $13.09 above than the current price. The public float for CDNS is 269.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on December 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 274.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that In the most recent trading session, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $274.64, indicating a -0.12% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.02. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 70.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $275.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT now owns 60,683 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $1,650,000 using the latest closing price.

WALL JOHN M, the Sr. VP & CFO of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $271.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WALL JOHN M is holding 80,594 shares at $652,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.