Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is above average at 43.23x. The 36-month beta value for BURL is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BURL is $190.60, which is -$6.45 below than the current price. The public float for BURL is 64.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on December 29, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BURL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has surged by 0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 196.60, but the company has seen a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Burlington Stores (BURL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

BURL’s Market Performance

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has experienced a 4.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.96% rise in the past month, and a 46.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for BURL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.22% for BURL’s stock, with a 20.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $150 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at 28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.35. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 39.94, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 591.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.54. Total debt to assets is 64.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.