Bunge Global SA (BG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 102.01, however, the company has experienced a 0.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that The surge in interest in ESG stocks among millennials and Generation Z is effectively reshaping the investment landscape. Firms ignoring ESG principles risk major backlash as ethical considerations become imperative in business.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is above average at 7.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.

The public float for BG is 144.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BG on December 29, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stock saw a decrease of 0.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Bunge Global SA (BG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for BG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.50. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bunge Global SA (BG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.