Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) is $28.15, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 172.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAK on December 29, 2023 was 904.88K shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) has dropped by -2.67 compared to previous close of 8.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Braskem is the largest plastic producer in the Western Hemisphere. The company has been a takeover target for the last few years. In November, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company offered BRL37.29 per share. That means 100% upside potential from the current stock prices. The political and industry tailwinds are more supportive of the deal’s completion than ever. PBR’s CEO expects the deal to take place in 1Q24.

BAK’s Market Performance

Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has experienced a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.67% rise in the past month, and a 6.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for BAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.58% for BAK’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAK Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. ADR stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -5.31 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.