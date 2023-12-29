Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BORR is 2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BORR is 217.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on December 29, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 7.48. However, the company has seen a 2.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Last month, leading shallow water driller Borr Drilling reported Q3/2023 results in line with management’s most recent projections and reaffirmed guidance for both 2023 and 2024. Despite the somewhat disappointing terms of the recent debt refinancing, the board of directors approved the initiation of a $0.05 quarterly cash dividend and a $100 million share repurchase program. The jackup market outlook remains strong with management projecting potential undersupply of modern rigs going into 2025. As a result, dayrates are likely to recover further.

BORR’s Market Performance

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has experienced a 2.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.87% rise in the past month, and a 1.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for BORR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.86% for BORR’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.