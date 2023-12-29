Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for BQ is 4.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BQ was 145.53K shares.

BQ stock's latest price update

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ)’s stock price has plunge by 51.88relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 38.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-27 that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Mandy Luo – Head of Investor Relations Lisa Tang – Co-CEO and CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Maa – China Securities Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Boqii’s Second Half and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently all participants are in listen-only mode.

BQ's Market Performance

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) has seen a 38.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -70.59% decline in the past month and a -80.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.72% for BQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.80% for BQ’s stock, with a -84.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BQ Trading at -69.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -72.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +27.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0989. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited ADR saw -83.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.80 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited ADR stands at -9.41. The total capital return value is set at -9.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.64. Equity return is now at value -21.18, with -8.24 for asset returns.

Based on Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ), the company’s capital structure generated 81.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.94. Total debt to assets is 34.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.