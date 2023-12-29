Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has plunged by -1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 78.78, but the company has seen a 2.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that AESI, DIOD and BOOT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is above average at 14.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) is $93.14, which is $15.9 above the current market price. The public float for BOOT is 29.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOOT on December 29, 2023 was 851.80K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month and a -6.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for BOOT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $92 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.50. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc saw 23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Watkins James M, who sale 15,099 shares at the price of $75.19 back on Nov 07. After this action, Watkins James M now owns 12,819 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, valued at $1,135,294 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sale 113,637 shares at $94.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,694,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 21.11, with 10.52 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.