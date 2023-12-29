Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has gone up by 15.05% for the week, with a 28.16% rise in the past month and a 10.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.41% for BOLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.51% for BOLT’s stock, with a -9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BOLT is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BOLT is 24.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.71% of that float. The average trading volume for BOLT on December 29, 2023 was 103.74K shares.

BOLT) stock’s latest price update

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.01 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a 15.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of BDC-1001 will be presented in a mini-oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, being held in Madrid, Spain and virtually from October 20-24, 2023.

BOLT Trading at 18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9878. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Quinn William P., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Dec 12. After this action, Quinn William P. now owns 36,272 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $7,125 using the latest closing price.

Quinn William P., the Chief Financial Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quinn William P. is holding 28,772 shares at $1,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1576.56 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -1537.76. The total capital return value is set at -38.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.00. Equity return is now at value -45.02, with -33.88 for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.65. Total debt to assets is 9.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.