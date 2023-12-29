BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILL is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BILL is 101.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On December 29, 2023, BILL’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BILL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 84.23, but the company has seen a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Bill offers a unique proposition with its end-to-end small business financial automation services. It has been reporting incredibly high growth, but that’s beginning to slow as clients cut their budgets.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.07% rise in the past month, and a -20.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for BILL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.60% for BILL’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILL Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.44. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 2,024 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 8,178 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $137,470 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 12,137 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 88,517 shares at $818,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.