B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) by analysts is $9.57, which is -$1.09 below the current market price. The public float for BGS is 76.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BGS was 1.38M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) has dropped by -1.84 compared to previous close of 10.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that As the markets soar higher following the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates, now may be a great time to jettison any dividend stocks to sell from your portfolio. While stocks overall could continue to perform strongly, company-specific factors can result in poor or even negative returns with many high-yield but low-quality dividend plays.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS’s stock has risen by 1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.12% and a quarterly rise of 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for B&G Foods, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for BGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BGS Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, B&G Foods, Inc saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Greenberg Jordan E, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, Greenberg Jordan E now owns 56,999 shares of B&G Foods, Inc, valued at $174,882 using the latest closing price.

Wacha Bruce C, the EVP OF FINANCE & CFO of B&G Foods, Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wacha Bruce C is holding 46,491 shares at $185,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods, Inc stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -5.29, with -1.12 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods, Inc (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.