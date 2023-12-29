Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has seen a -9.58% decrease in the past week, with a 22.47% gain in the past month, and a -16.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.22% for XAIR stock, with a simple moving average of -49.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XAIR is 24.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XAIR on December 29, 2023 was 449.61K shares.

XAIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) has decreased by -6.97 when compared to last closing price of 2.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Edward Barger – Head of Investor Relations Steve Lisi – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Duncan Fatkin – Chief Commercial Officer Douglas Larson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Jacoby – Truist Securities Marie Thibault – BTIG Matt Kaplan – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Good afternoon and welcome everyone to the Beyond Air Financial Results Call for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2023. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -70.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Dec 18. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 2,374,454 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $1,962,000 using the latest closing price.

Lisi Steven A., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Beyond Air Inc, purchase 77,775 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Lisi Steven A. is holding 1,536,471 shares at $126,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -81.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.79. Equity return is now at value -92.56, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.