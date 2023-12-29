Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 4.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for BMR on December 29, 2023 was 30.06K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR) has jumped by 20.01 compared to previous close of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-26 that Penny stocks are frequently viewed as an exciting component of the financial landscape, primarily due to their low cost per share and considerable growth potential. These characteristics make penny stocks an appealing option for investors seeking high return prospects.

BMR’s Market Performance

Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) has seen a 23.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.77% gain in the past month and a -12.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for BMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.65% for BMR’s stock, with a -25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMR Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR rose by +23.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2439. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd stands at -43.59. The total capital return value is set at -169.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -655.12. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -16.08 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.