Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 6.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) is $9.72, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBVA on December 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 9.02. However, the company has seen a 0.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BBVA’s Market Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has seen a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.70% decline in the past month and a 13.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.08% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 51.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 16.31, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.