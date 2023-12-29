ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AACG is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AACG is $6.50, which is $5.36 above the current price. The public float for AACG is 8.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AACG on December 29, 2023 was 8.22K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AACG) stock’s latest price update

ATA Creativity Global ADR (NASDAQ: AACG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 37.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Alice Zhang – The Equity Group Inc. Ruobai Sima – Chief Financial Officer Jun Zhang – President Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings. Welcome to ATA Creativity Global’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

AACG’s Market Performance

ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has seen a 37.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.03% gain in the past month and a -0.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.99% for AACG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.98% for AACG’s stock, with a -14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AACG Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares surge +29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACG rose by +37.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8834. In addition, ATA Creativity Global ADR saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AACG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.37 for the present operating margin

+49.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATA Creativity Global ADR stands at -23.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.17. Equity return is now at value -33.96, with -8.84 for asset returns.

Based on ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG), the company’s capital structure generated 25.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.30. Total debt to assets is 7.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 60.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.