Assessing the Risk and Potential of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.’s (MMC) Stock

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has seen a 1.83% increase in the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a -2.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MMC is $205.95, which is $17.16 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 492.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for MMC on December 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 188.51. However, the company has seen a 1.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Marsh & McLennan’s (MMC) Oliver Wyman sells its Atlas Software business to Stoch Analytics, aiming to serve its clients better with an independent software company.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $192 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.98. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.17 back on Nov 28. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 58,178 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $1,000,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones John Jude, the Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 4,908 shares at $193.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Jones John Jude is holding 7,978 shares at $947,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.