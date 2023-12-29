ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) has decreased by -0.50 when compared to last closing price of 19.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Armour Residential REIT (ARR) reachead $19.82 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.5% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) is $19.25, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for ARR is 48.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARR on December 29, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has seen a 4.37% increase in the past week, with a 13.65% rise in the past month, and a -5.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for ARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for ARR’s stock, with a -12.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARR Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from MOUNTAIN JAMES R, who sale 740 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Nov 21. After this action, MOUNTAIN JAMES R now owns 19,502 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $12,883 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.38. Equity return is now at value -11.76, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 581.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 259.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is -44.59 and the total asset turnover is -0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.