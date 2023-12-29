Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s (ACRE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ACRE stock has gone down by -1.39%, with a monthly gain of 7.79% and a quarterly surge of 11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for ACRE’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) Right Now?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRE is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACRE is $10.15, which is -$0.5 below the current price. The public float for ACRE is 50.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRE on December 29, 2023 was 495.28K shares.

ACRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) has dropped by -4.66 compared to previous close of 11.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACRE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACRE Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRE fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRE starting from Donohoe Bryan Patrick, who sale 15,072 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Jan 10. After this action, Donohoe Bryan Patrick now owns 157,282 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, valued at $164,436 using the latest closing price.

FEINGOLD ANTON, the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, sale 3,166 shares at $10.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that FEINGOLD ANTON is holding 53,865 shares at $34,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.81 for the present operating margin

+89.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp stands at +17.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 0.48, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE), the company’s capital structure generated 232.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.