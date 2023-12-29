Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has decreased by -1.27 when compared to last closing price of 3.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-08 that The ‘Halftime Report’ traders give their top picks to watch: Ardagh Metal, Twilio, Boeing and Taiwan Semiconductor

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMBP is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AMBP is 137.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBP on December 29, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP’s stock has seen a 1.30% increase for the week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month and a 25.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for AMBP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBP Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.