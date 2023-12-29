Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) has surged by 4.08 when compared to previous closing price of 18.86, but the company has seen a 14.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Arcus Biosciences is developing a combination therapy of PD-1 and TIGIT inhibitors for esophagogastric cancer, showing promising efficacy in a phase 2 study. The company’s most advanced molecule, domvanalimab, is being investigated in lung cancer and upper GI tract cancers in collaboration with Gilead Sciences. Preliminary findings from the EDGE-Gastric study showed a positive response rate of 56% in patients receiving the dom-zim-chemo combination for upper GI cancers.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCUS is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RCUS is 48.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.02% of that float. The average trading volume of RCUS on December 29, 2023 was 788.37K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has seen a 14.86% increase in the past week, with a 38.73% rise in the past month, and a 8.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for RCUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.85% for RCUS’s stock, with a 7.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 24.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +34.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 21,521 shares at the price of $17.76 back on Dec 22. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 258,878 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc, valued at $382,213 using the latest closing price.

Azoy Alexander, the Chief Accounting Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc, sale 282 shares at $14.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Azoy Alexander is holding 11,596 shares at $4,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -48.16, with -22.71 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.