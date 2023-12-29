Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.08 in relation to its previous close of 12.79. However, the company has experienced a 5.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Try the GARP strategy when seeking a profitable portfolio of stocks offering optimum value and growth investing. ARCO, NVDA, NRG and CSL are some stocks that hold promise.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) is $13.60, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on December 29, 2023 was 974.63K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has seen a 5.96% increase in the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 35.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for ARCO’s stock, with a 32.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCO Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 53.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.