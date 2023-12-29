Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that 2023 is almost over and electric vehicle (EV) producers are likely happy about it. After all, this year hasn’t been the strongest for the sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FUV is also noteworthy at 2.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FUV is 7.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FUV on December 29, 2023 was 144.71K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has seen a 27.71% increase in the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a 12.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.15% for FUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.33% for FUV’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at 31.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -33.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +27.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7797. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -71.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-902.24 for the present operating margin

-254.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc stands at -958.89. The total capital return value is set at -113.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.41. Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.75. Total debt to assets is 25.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.