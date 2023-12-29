AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) has gone up by 26.84% for the week, with a 62.16% rise in the past month and a -36.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.71% for AQB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.81% for AQB’s stock, with a -55.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQB is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) is $7.50, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for AQB is 3.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On December 29, 2023, AQB’s average trading volume was 67.57K shares.

AQB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) has increased by 21.07 when compared to last closing price of 2.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQB Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares surge +60.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB rose by +26.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc saw -80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-711.63 for the present operating margin

-399.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc stands at -706.33. The total capital return value is set at -10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.53. Equity return is now at value -13.59, with -12.14 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 4.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.