Apyx Medical Corp (APYX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) is $4.75, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for APYX is 30.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on December 29, 2023 was 164.91K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

APYX) stock’s latest price update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.88 in comparison to its previous close of 2.43, however, the company has experienced a 6.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Charles Goodwin – President & CEO Tara Semb – CFO Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum George Sellers – Stephens Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Please stand by. Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Apyx Medical Corporation.

APYX’s Market Performance

Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has seen a 6.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.10% decline in the past month and a -16.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.75% for APYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.72% for APYX’s stock, with a -32.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APYX Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from HILL MATTHEW C, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Dec 12. After this action, HILL MATTHEW C now owns 2,500 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $5,475 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Charles D. II, the Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical Corp, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goodwin Charles D. II is holding 90,000 shares at $78,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -40.23, with -26.42 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.