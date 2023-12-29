Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARI is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARI is $10.25, which is -$1.56 below the current price. The public float for ARI is 139.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on December 29, 2023 was 846.44K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 12.12. However, the company has seen a -5.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

ARI’s Market Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has experienced a -5.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.76% rise in the past month, and a 16.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ARI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for ARI’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARI Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.09 back on Oct 16. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 490,766 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, valued at $403,564 using the latest closing price.

BIDERMAN MARK C, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BIDERMAN MARK C is holding 66,485 shares at $106,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 0.14, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.