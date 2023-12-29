Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) has increased by 0.25 when compared to last closing price of 7.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Apartment Investment and Management Company has and continues to grow a premier multifamily rental property portfolio in growing markets throughout the U.S. AIV’s robust development pipeline will enable the Company to grow revenues and NOI much faster than its peers in the industry. We initiate with a Buy rating and an $11.20 price target.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIV is 131.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIV on December 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stock saw an increase of 3.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.82% and a quarterly increase of 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.85% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.33% for the last 200 days.

AIV Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co. saw 12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment & Management Co. stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.