Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month and a 20.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.99% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is above average at 20.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) is $68.65, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUD on December 29, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 64.87. However, the company has seen a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-12-28 that Former Anheuser-Busch President Anson Frericks suggested that many consumers are pushing back because they are fed up with major corporations telling them how to think and what to do.

BUD Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.39. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.